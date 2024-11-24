Telugu actor Ali gets notice for allegedly building farmhouse without permission

A gram panchayat in Telangana's Vikarabad district has issued notice to Tollywood actor Ali for allegedly constructing a farmhouse without valid permission.

Officials of Ekmamidi Gram Panchayat in Nawabpet mandal served the notice to the actor-comedian, directing him to immediately stop the construction of the farmhouse.

Gram panchayat Secretary Shobha Rani issued the notice to the actor, who took up the construction in Ekmamidi revenue limit.

Ali was previously served notice early this month to submit relevant documents to obtain permission for the construction of the farmhouse. The official handed over the notice to the farmhouse staff after the actor did not respond to a notice served on November 5.

The Gram Panchayat Secretary has once again asked the actor to submit the relevant documents and acquire permission for construction. The actor has been informed that if he fails to comply with the orders, action will be taken in accordance with the Panchayati Raj Act.

Hailing from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, Ali recently quit the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), which he had joined in 2019. The actor, who hails from Rajahmundry, was keen to contest from Rajahmundry or Vijayawada. He, however, was not named as a party candidate from any constituency. Ali actively campaigned for the YSRCP, which had swept the 2019 polls.

In 2022, Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government appointed him as the electronic media advisor for the state government. Last year, the actor-comedian had said that if Jagan Mohan Reddy orders, he will contest the election against actor and Jana Sena Party leader Pawan Kalyan. Ali was expecting a YSRCP ticket in the recent election. However, he was once again disappointed.

As the YSRCP suffered a humiliating defeat in the elections in May, Ali distanced himself from the party and recently quit the party. There are speculations that he may join the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) or Jana Sena.