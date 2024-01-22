Trafficking scam busted at Hyderabad hotel, 16 women rescued

A trafficking scam being run from a Hyderabad hotel was busted and 16 women rescued from the flesh trade, police said on Sunday, January 21. The Central Zone Task Force of the city police arrested S Akhilesh alias Akhilesh Phailwan, the alleged kingpin who was running the racket from his hotel in Ramnagar area.

Hotel’s manager-cum-receptionist Ragupathi was also arrested along with four customers and two pimps. Acting on a tip-off the Task Force, along with Abids police, raided Fortune Hotel on January 20. The rescued women were shifted them to safe homes. Police said they were brought to Hyderabad from Kolkata, Mumbai and other places with offers of jobs and were pushed into sex work.