Telangana’s universities are being hollowed out, budget by budget

In 2024-25, the Telangana government allocated Rs 500 crore for the development of its universities. It spent Rs 5 crores — just 1% of what it had set aside. Across 12 state universities, 74% of professor posts are vacant. Sixteen percent of degree colleges do not have their own buildings. Thirteen colleges are functioning in dilapidated structures where, according to the Telangana Education Commission, students have been injured by falling fans in poorly maintained hostels.

These are not the signs of a state that considers public education as a priority, but exactly the opposite.

What was promised, and what was delivered

When presenting the 2026-27 budget, proposed at Rs 3,24,234 crores, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka quoted Mahatma Jyotirao Phule to say that education alone empowers the most marginalised sections of society. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has repeatedly stated that no amount spent on education is sufficient.

The Congress party’s own election manifesto promised to allocate a minimum of 15% of the state budget to education. The Telangana Education Commission, appointed by this very government, recommended 18%. But the 2026-27 budget allocated 8.2% — less than half the commission’s recommendation, and little more than half the manifesto commitment.

Of the total education allocation, Rs 20,893 crore has gone to school education, Rs 4,650 crore to higher education, and Rs 685 crore to technical education. Within higher education, the breakdown is: Rs 2,641 crore for university education, Rs 839 crore for degree education, and Rs 114 crore for intermediate education.

The gap between allocation and expenditure

Budget allocations, however, tell only part of the story. The more revealing picture emerges when allocations are compared against actual expenditure. Here, the data is particularly troubling.

In the 2024-25 budget, Rs 2,850.9 crore was allocated for higher education. Only Rs 2,258 crore was spent, marking a shortfall of nearly Rs 600 crore. This underspending is sharpest in development funds, which are meant for infrastructure, equipment, and institutional capacity. The following figures are drawn from the state’s own budget documents: