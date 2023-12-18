Telangana: Spl. Chief Secretary Arvind transferred

Special Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Arvind Kumar, who was also holding full additional charge as Metropolitan Commissioner, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and Commissioner & Director of Municipal Administration (FAC) has been transferred and posted as Special Chief Secretary, Revenue (Disaster Management), duly relieving Rahul Bojja.

Along with Arvind Kumar, 15 other IAS officers were transferred by the new Congress government in Telangana on Sunday, December 17.

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) Managing Director M Dana Kishore has been posted as Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration & Urban Development. He will also hold full additional charges of the posts of Metropolitan Commissioner, HMDA and Commissioner & Director of Municipal Administration.