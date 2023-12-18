Telangana: Spl. Chief Secretary Arvind transferred

Special Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Arvind Kumar, who was also holding full additional charge as Metropolitan Commissioner, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and Commissioner & Director of Municipal Administration (FAC) has been transferred and posted as Special Chief Secretary, Revenue (Disaster Management), duly relieving Rahul Bojja.
Along with Arvind Kumar, 15 other IAS officers were transferred by the new Congress government in Telangana on Sunday, December 17.
Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) Managing Director M Dana Kishore has been posted as Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration & Urban Development. He will also hold full additional charges of the posts of Metropolitan Commissioner, HMDA and Commissioner & Director of Municipal Administration.
The government also transferred Principal Secretary and Commissioner, BC Welfare, B Venkatesham. He has been appointed as the Principal Secretary of the Education department, replacing Vakati Karuna. Karuna has been posted as Secretary and Commissioner, Women, Child, Disabled & Senior Citizens.
Principal Secretary of Transport, A Vani Prasad has been transferred as the Principal Secretary of Environment, Forests, Science & Technology Department. Secretary to Government, R&B, K.S.Sreenivasa Raj has been appointed as the Secretary of Transport.
Rahul Bojja, Secretary to CM has been transferred and posted as Secretary, General Administration Department (GAD), relieving V. Sheshadri, from the full additional charge.
Secretary, Finance, Dr. T K Sreedevi is transferred and posted as Commissioner, Commercial Taxes, in place of Dr Christina Z. Chongthu. The government has reinstated Sreedevi, who was transferred by the Election Commission in October.
Chongthu is transferred and posted as Secretary, Health, Medical & Family Welfare Department. Secretary, Municipal Affairs and Urban Development, Sudharshan Reddy is transferred and posted as Managing Director, HMWSSB in place of Dana Kishore.
District Magistrate, Nalgonda, R V Karnan is transferred and posted as Director of Health & Family Welfare.