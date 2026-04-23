Telangana

Telangana’s hospitals most expensive in India, finds Union govt survey

Hospital treatment cost nearly Rs 53,000 on average in Telangana, the highest across Indian states, while the national average was around Rs 38,000, according to the Union government’s latest survey on household medical expenditure.
A wide shot of a crowded hospital ward with several patients lying in metal beds. Medical staff in yellow and white shirts attend to patients. Intravenous stands and oxygen equipment are visible along the tiled walls.
Representative image of hospitalPTI
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TNM Staff
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Patients in Telangana bore the highest hospital expenses among all Indian states in 2025 at an average of nearly Rs 53,000 for each instance of hospitalisation, according to a Union government survey. This includes hospitalisation across public and private medical institutions. The all-India average of hospital costs for the same period was Rs 37,858. 

The latest Survey on Household Social Consumption: Health conducted by the National Statistics Office (NSO) also found that the percentage of persons covered under health insurance schemes has gone up significantly since the previous round of the survey in 2017-18. The coverage went up from 14% in rural areas and 19% in urban areas to 47% and 44%, respectively. 

Still, people in Telangana had to spend Rs 46,316 on average as out-of-pocket medical expenditure (OOPME) per case of hospitalisation in 2025, the survey found. This was still the second-highest amount across states, following Sikkim (Rs 46,763). 

In all five southern states, hospitalisation expenses were above the national average. 

Private hospitals were the third most expensive in Tamil Nadu across Indian states after Sikkim (Rs 1,50,552) and Tripura (Rs 94,966). 

A table showing medical expenditure by state (Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana) and "All-India," categorized by public hospital, private hospital, and overall averages. Private hospital costs are significantly higher than public ones across all regions.
Average medical expenditure per hospitalisation case (excluding childbirth) during stay at hospital as in-patient in south IndiaNational Statistics Office (NSO) Survey on Household Social Consumption: Health 2025

Average hospitalisation costs were also found to be quite high in the Union Territory of Chandigarh (Rs 80,478), Sikkim (Rs 48,693), Maharashtra (Rs 44,778), Jharkhand (Rs 43,453), Uttar Pradesh (Rs 43,006), and Delhi (Rs 42,904). 

The lowest average hospitalisation costs were recorded in Arunachal Pradesh (Rs 12,182), Tripura (Rs 14,663), Odisha (Rs 18,074), and Mizoram (Rs 20,848). However, in these states too, the average expenses in private hospitals ranged from around Rs 44,000 to Rs 95,000. 

A table displaying the average out-of-pocket medical expenditure per hospitalization case, excluding childbirth. It compares five South Indian states against the national average, with Telangana recording the highest expenditure at Rs 46,316.
Average out-of-pocket medical expenditure per hospitalisation case (excluding childbirth) in south India National Statistics Office (NSO) Survey on Household Social Consumption: Health 2025

The average medical expenditure per institutional childbirth was Rs 15,595 across India, with Kerala being the most expensive at nearly Rs 40,000. 

A table listing the average medical expenditure for institutional childbirth across five South Indian states and the All-India average. Kerala shows the highest cost at Rs 39,893, while the All-India average is the lowest at Rs 15,595.
Average medical expenditure per institutional childbirth in south India National Statistics Office (NSO) Survey on Household Social Consumption: Health 2025

The survey was conducted from January to December, 2025, covering around 1.4 lakh households across rural and urban India. 

The study also measured morbidity, or the prevalence of disease, and found that across India, 13.1% of persons reported being ill during the last 15-day period from the time of being surveyed. More women (14.4%) reported being ill than men (11.8%). 

However, the hospitalisation rate (annual number of hospital admissions excluding childbirth divided by the total population) was slightly higher among men (3.0) than women (2.8). 

While children under the age of four were hospitalised mostly because of infections, as patients’ age increased, injuries and gastrointestinal illnesses also became top reasons for hospitalisations up to the age of 44. Cardiovascular diseases were most frequently reported after the age of 45.

Telangana
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