Telangana’s hospitals most expensive in India, finds Union govt survey

Patients in Telangana bore the highest hospital expenses among all Indian states in 2025 at an average of nearly Rs 53,000 for each instance of hospitalisation, according to a Union government survey. This includes hospitalisation across public and private medical institutions. The all-India average of hospital costs for the same period was Rs 37,858.

The latest Survey on Household Social Consumption: Health conducted by the National Statistics Office (NSO) also found that the percentage of persons covered under health insurance schemes has gone up significantly since the previous round of the survey in 2017-18. The coverage went up from 14% in rural areas and 19% in urban areas to 47% and 44%, respectively.

Still, people in Telangana had to spend Rs 46,316 on average as out-of-pocket medical expenditure (OOPME) per case of hospitalisation in 2025, the survey found. This was still the second-highest amount across states, following Sikkim (Rs 46,763).

In all five southern states, hospitalisation expenses were above the national average.

Private hospitals were the third most expensive in Tamil Nadu across Indian states after Sikkim (Rs 1,50,552) and Tripura (Rs 94,966).