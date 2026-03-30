Telangana’s hate speech bill sent to select committee amid opposition. What does it say?

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The Congress led government in Telangana tabled an anti-hate speech bill in the Assembly on Sunday, March 29, aimed at curbing hate speech and punishing repeat offenders.

Telangana IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu introduced the Telangana Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill 2026 in the Assembly on behalf of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. The state Cabinet had approved the bill during its meeting on March 23. The hate speech bill was referred to a Select Committee on Monday, March 30, after the Assembly took a unanimous decision to do so following objections from the BJP, AIMIM, and the CPI.

The draft legislation, aims to ‘comprehensively prevent, regulate, and penalize acts that promote enmity and disharmony among individuals and groups.’ The bill makes hate crimes cognizable and non-bailable offences that can be tried by a Judicial Magistrate First Class.