Telangana’s EAGLE arrests 50 Nigerian nationals in drug bust in Delhi

Telangana police’s special anti-drugs force EAGLE has arrested more than 50 overstaying Nigerians, all part of a Nigerian drug cartel, in a massive operation conducted in Delhi, Greater Noida, Gwalior and Visakhapatnam.
The Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) said on Thursday, November 27, that 100 officers of the Delhi Crime Branch and 124 officers of Eagle Force conducted joint operations in Delhi.
EAGLE Director Sandeep Shandilya said 20 locations were raided in Mehrauli, Sant Garh, Pratap Enclave, Prithvi Park, Nilothi, and Chandra Nagar in Munirka.
According to reports, the EAGLE operation commenced when three foreign nationals – two from Nigeria and one from Tanzania – were found to be supplying OG Ganja to a Hyderabad resident and two individuals from Andhra University in Visakhapatnam.
More than 50 overstaying Nigerians were arrested. There was also a massive drug haul at multiple locations. All of them were a part of a Nigerian drug cartel. In Noida, Gwalior and Visakhapatnam, local police leadership cooperated with EAGLE Force Telangana. Drug kingpin, drug sale girls who were also working as sex workers and main Mule account holders were arrested.
The EAGLE officers who participated in the joint operations include one Superintendent of Police, eight Deputy Superintendents of Police, 17 Inspectors, 16 Sub-Inspectors and 82 head constables/ police constables. This is the biggest operation by EAGLE outside Telangana.