Telangana’s EAGLE arrests 50 Nigerian nationals in drug bust in Delhi

Telangana police’s special anti-drugs force EAGLE has arrested more than 50 overstaying Nigerians, all part of a Nigerian drug cartel, in a massive operation conducted in Delhi, Greater Noida, Gwalior and Visakhapatnam.

The Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) said on Thursday, November 27, that 100 officers of the Delhi Crime Branch and 124 officers of Eagle Force conducted joint operations in Delhi.

EAGLE Director Sandeep Shandilya said 20 locations were raided in Mehrauli, Sant Garh, Pratap Enclave, Prithvi Park, Nilothi, and Chandra Nagar in Munirka.

According to reports, the EAGLE operation commenced when three foreign nationals – two from Nigeria and one from Tanzania – were found to be supplying OG Ganja to a Hyderabad resident and two individuals from Andhra University in Visakhapatnam.