Telangana's Congress government faces daunting task in fulfilling guarantees

The Congress had also promised Rs 12,000 per year for agriculture labourers and Rs 500 bonus per quintal for paddy crop above the Minimum Support Price (MSP). The party had also given the guarantee that homeless will get house sites and Rs 5 lakh for construction of houses. Monthly pension of Rs 4,000 for senior citizens and Vidya Bharosa Card worth Rs 5 lakh each for students are the other major promises made under six guarantees.

Irrigation, Food & Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on December 12 held a review meeting on the functioning of the Consumer Affairs, Food and Civil Supplies Department. The minister accused the previous BRS government of ruining the Civil Supplies Corporation's financial health. He said that the BRS government never supported the corporation financially and prompted it to take loans from outside agencies while giving guarantees.

Consequently, the Civil Supplies Department today has outstanding debts of Rs 52,067.03 crore which is alarming. He said that the department lost Rs 3,645.25 crore only due to interest on these loans.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that as of today there are 89,98,546 Food Security cards in the Telangana and nearly 11.02 lakh new applications are pending. Through PDS, a total of 6,47,479 cardholders are getting six kg of rice free. Out of six kgs, five kg of rice is being provided by the Central government under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana and the remaining 1 kg of rice is being provided by the state government.

He Reddy revealed that almost 90 per cent of rice being provided by the Centre and State for Rs 39.02 per kg was not edible. The beneficiaries are selling away the poor quality PDS rice to dealers, idly-dosa units, poultry farms, etc., for as low as Rs 5 per kg. Therefore, the very purpose of supplying free rice to the poor through PDS is not being achieved.