Telangana’s Aarogyasri health services to be halted until state govt clears pending dues

The Telangana Aarogyasri Network Hospitals Association (TANHA) on Monday, September 15, declared an indefinite halt to services under the Aarogyasri scheme. The halt in services starting from September 16 midnight would affect families living below the poverty line (BPL). Aarogyasri gave financial protection of up to Rs 2 lakh in a year for BPL patients dealing with serious ailments.

The scheme is paid for by the Telangana government.

“Despite repeated assurances and promises from both the Health Department and Aarogyasri Health Care Trust (AHCT), there has been no resolution to our long-pending issues. We are, therefore, left with no option but to indefinitely withhold services across all private network hospitals in Telangana from September 16, 11:59 pm,” TANHA president Vaddiraju Rakesh said in a statement.