Telangana Women’s Commission summons actor Sivaji for ‘derogatory’ comments

Telangana State Commission for Women on Tuesday issued summons to the film actor Sivaji over his alleged derogatory comments on women.

The actor has been directed to appear before the Commission at 11 a.m. on December 27.

The Commission registered a suo motu case against the actor for his alleged derogatory comments on women made at the ‘Dhandora’ movie event on Monday

The Commission said that the statement appears to be derogatory to women in general and more particularly the women of Telangana.

“Having found the prima facie you have made such a statement deliberately with an intention to defame women in the society, the commission has taken suo-moto cognisance and accordingly decided to conduct an enquiry under section 16 (1) (b) of the Telangana Women's Commission Act-1998,” the Commission secretary said.

The Commission directed Sivaji to appear before it personally, along with all the relevant material or documents, if any, about the issue and thereby co-operate with the inquiry.

During a promotional event for his upcoming movie ‘Dhandora’, Shivaji sparked controversy with his remarks regarding women's clothing.

The actor remarked that women look most beautiful in traditional attire and that a woman's beauty is enhanced by wearing a saree.

Sivaji said that while people might compliment the look on one's face, they might secretly judge or curse the individual for not wearing more modest clothing.

Meanwhile, following criticism from various quarters over his remarks, the actor on Tuesday apologised for the words he used. He said in a video statement that while trying to say something good, he used a couple of unparliamentary words.

Sivaji said his comments were not about all women. He clarified that he only said that if the actresses dress cautiously while going out, they may not face any problems.

“It was not intended to insult anyone, but two unparliamentary words have been uttered for which I sincerely apologise,” he said.

The actor stated that he has immense respect for women. He said as women are being looked down on in society today, he wanted to emphasise that such an opportunity should be given.

