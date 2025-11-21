Telangana Women’s Commission calls for inquiry into online harassment of women journos

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Telangana State Commission for Women has called for a detailed police inquiry into complaints of harassment, threats to life, abuse, intimidation and online trolling of women journalists and their families on social media.

A group of women journalists from Hyderabad, including independent journalist Thulasi Chandu and senior journalist C Vanaja, had filed a complaint with the state Women’s Commission on November 18, against certain social media handles and groups that have been targeting women journalists “using abusive language, issuing life-threatening remarks, circulating derogatory videos, posting defamatory comments, and targeting not only the journalists but also their family members.”

In a complaint to Women’s Commission chairperson Sharada Nerella, the group of women journalists said that over the past few months, “certain social media handles and organised groups of individuals operating with clear malafide intent have consistently targeted women journalists who report on matters of public interest.”