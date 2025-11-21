Telangana Women’s Commission calls for inquiry into online harassment of women journos

Follow TNM’s channel for news updates and story links.
The Telangana State Commission for Women has called for a detailed police inquiry into complaints of harassment, threats to life, abuse, intimidation and online trolling of women journalists and their families on social media.
A group of women journalists from Hyderabad, including independent journalist Thulasi Chandu and senior journalist C Vanaja, had filed a complaint with the state Women’s Commission on November 18, against certain social media handles and groups that have been targeting women journalists “using abusive language, issuing life-threatening remarks, circulating derogatory videos, posting defamatory comments, and targeting not only the journalists but also their family members.”
In a complaint to Women’s Commission chairperson Sharada Nerella, the group of women journalists said that over the past few months, “certain social media handles and organised groups of individuals operating with clear malafide intent have consistently targeted women journalists who report on matters of public interest.”
Some of the individuals have also claimed to know where these journalists live, creating fear and endangering them, the complaint said. “These handles also routinely spread hate-filled, divisive content, including religious hatred, which is in clear violation of the law,” it said.
The sustained online harassment is creating an atmosphere of fear among women journalists, the complainants said, adding that it constituted “an attack on press freedom, the dignity of women professionals, and their right to work without intimidation.”
The complainants sought a detailed inquiry and legal action against the social media handles and individuals harassing women journalists, and protection for women journalists facing threats.
The Women’s Commission, based on the complaint, has asked the Telangana Director General of Police to take action against the abusers and submit a compliance report.
In a separate complaint to Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar, journalist Thulasi Chandu also mentioned abuse and threats by an individual using the social media handles SIDHESH_GODSE_HINDU and sidhesh_hindu on Instagram and Facebook.
The person behind the handles has repeatedly posted videos harassing Thulasi with misogynistic abuses, displaying her photographs, and threatening her with sexual violence.
“As a woman, the video is extremely horrific, damaging my self-respect and dignity. He displayed my face and insulted my modesty,” Thulasi wrote in her complaint.
The Commissioner asked for screenshots, links and videos of the abusive content, assuring action against the offenders.