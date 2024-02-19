Telangana women’s reservation: BRS leader Kavitha seeks rollback of GO

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha on Monday, February 19, asked the Telangana government to roll back the government order, GO No 3, issued by the state Department of Women Development, Child and Disabled Welfare. The GO, Suwhile granting horizontal reservation of 33.33% for women in the Telangana State Public Service Commission appointments, did not make any roster points for women recruitment in reserved categories.

The need for roster points arises because without it, in horizontal reservation (which is meant for women, persons with disabilities etc), once the quota is filled, no additional candidates will be selected. However in vertical reservation, candidates belonging to the reserved categories can compete for posts in unreserved categories and the quota remains unaffected.

Referencing articles published in The Hindu and Sakshi newspapers, MLC Kavitha expressed concern that this would hinder job opportunities for marginalised women. “Women from OC (forward castes) will be able to avail opportunities in vertical reservation but would end up affecting marginalised women who might not be able to fare as well in exams. As such, they will miss out because of the lack of a roster point system,” she said.

Simply put, the roster point system offers a break up for categories of candidates as the 33.33% reservation for women will apply in each category (OC, BC-A, BC-B, SC etc) for posts where men and women are eligible. So if there are 10 seats for OC category, forward caste women should get three seats. However, since the seats are filled first based on who has secured higher marks, Kavitha argued that the horizontal quota is likely to be filled up by OC women, without factoring in caste privilege.