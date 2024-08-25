Telangana women journalists condemn attacks on them, demand accountability

After two women journalists were attacked in Telangana’s Kondareddypally village, a group of women journalists issued a statement in support of them and to highlight the ongoing attacks against journalists. Saritha Avula and Vijaya Reddy, who work for Telugu Scribe and Mirror TV respectively were attacked in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool district on Thursday, August 22, allegedly by Congress supporters who sought to hinder the journalists’ coverage of farm loan waiver protests.

“If one were to witness the continual attacks and trolling that women journalists in Telangana face, they would likely ask themselves if, ten years down the line, there will be any women journalists left in the state. The reason for this concern is the type of online and offline harassment women journalists face. Importantly, if a woman journalist is covering political news, admirers and workers of political parties are targeting them both online and offline,” the statement read.

The statement said that Congress workers, believed to be admirers of CM Revanth Reddy, aggressively confronted the two journalists, seized their phone and camera, and threw the equipment away, terrorising them. It also noted that Congress’ social media wing has since launched severe trolling campaigns against the two women, accusing them of working for the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) simply because they have been associated with BRS-owned media organisations.

“Just because they have been associated with BRS-owned media organisations doesn’t mean they should be attacked. If their reporting isn’t factual, they can be questioned. If a journalist is vindictive in her coverage, legal measures can be taken. These kinds of attacks have increased with the rise of troll armies from political parties. This shows how vulnerable women journalists are online,” the statement added.

The statement also highlighted past instances where women journalists have been trolled and harassed both online and offline, listing journalists such as Thulasi Chandu, C Vanaja, and Prema Malini. “Hema, a journalist, just posts political updates on her X feed. She does not analyse or criticise anyone, yet she is subjected to trolling. Naveena, another journalist, covers Assembly, Secretariat, and related political news. When BRS was in power, she covered their news extensively and was trolled by Congress supporters. With the change in power, she is now focusing on Congress updates and is being trolled by BRS admirers,” it said.

The statement also gave the example of another journalist, Radhika, who went to Praja Bhavan to cover a protest. When female protesters were being beaten, she tried to report on the issue and, in that attempt, was abused and pushed by then Assistant Commissioner of Police Venkateshwarulu. The ACP also allegedly attacked the cameraperson who accompanied her. It alleged that Radhika complained to the Panjagutta police, but no action was taken.

In their statement, the women journalists also issued a set of demands to the government. They demand the creation of a support system to address the issues faced by women journalists and to ensure that any fake accounts or party-run accounts that troll women journalists are held accountable, with the police department issuing a statement regarding the same.