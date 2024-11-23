Telangana Waqf Board declares 9th Nizam’s chairmanship of Awqaf Committee illegal

The Telangana State Waqf Board has declared Azmet Jah's appointment as chairman of the HEH Nizam Awqaf Committee illegal, citing his British citizenship and procedural violations under the Waqf Act, 1995. Azmet, the titular 9th Nizam of Hyderabad, succeeded his father, Mukarram Jah, in 2023.

The inquiry, prompted by objections from Raunaq Yar Khan, a rival claimant, highlighted lapses in compliance and financial management of the 69 Waqf institutions under the committee.

In the report submitted to the Waqf Board by the Tahsildar, Senior Assistant, Inspector Auditor, and Surveyor of the Telangana State Waqf Board, it has been noted that Azmat Jah is a British citizen and not a permanent resident of India and, as such, cannot legally hold the position of chairman under the Waqf Act.