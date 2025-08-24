Telangana urea crisis: Political row continues among Congress, BJP, BRS

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

As farmers in Telangana face a urea shortage amid the ongoing kharif season, the issue has led to a political blame game. The Revanth Reddy-led Congress government in the state accuses the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government of not supplying the state’s due share of urea.

According to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, there’s a shortfall of 2.98 MT in the Union government’s sanctioned urea supply to Telangana this season. The Union government provides subsidised urea for farmers for both kharif and rabi seasons at Rs 266 per 45 kg bag, which costs the government over Rs 2,000. This includes both indigenous and imported urea.

BJP leaders in turn have claimed that there is no shortage, alleging that the Congress state government is creating an “artificial scarcity”, enabling a black market for selling urea at inflated prices.

The opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) too has blamed the Revanth Reddy government for the crisis. BRS working president KT Rama Rao went so far as to say that his party would support the Vice Presidential candidate of the NDA or the INDIA bloc, depending on which of them gets two lakh metric tons (MT) of urea to Telangana.

It’s not just Telangana. Neighbouring states, including Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, are also facing a urea crisis.

Multiple reasons have been cited for the shortage, from disruptions in urea imports to disruptions in urea production within Telangana.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said that urea imports from China and Ukraine have been affected in recent times. He also blamed Telangana Ministers for repeatedly talking about a shortage and prompting people to hoard urea, allegedly causing manufactured scarcity.

The urea shortage had led to protests by farmers at a few places during the last few days. BRS has pointed to farmers queuing up for hours across the state to buy urea.

“For the first time in Telangana’s history, women farmers are spending nights outside depots, farmers are leaving shoes and Aadhaar cards in queues to save their place and in some cases even facing police cases for demanding fertiliser,” KTR said.