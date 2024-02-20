Telangana: TSPSC issues notification for recruitment of 563 Group-I posts

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), on Monday, February 19, issued a notification for recruitment for 563 posts. The fresh notification was issued in the evening, hours after cancelling the notification issued in 2022. The candidates can submit their online applications from February 23 to March 14.

Preliminary test (objective type) is scheduled to be conducted in May/June while the main examination (conventional type) will be held in September/October 2024. The new notification was issued hours after cancelling the notification issued for 503 posts in April 2022.

The earlier notification was cancelled in view of the decisions taken by the new government, including the revamp of TSPSC, which was rocked by question paper leakage scam last year resulting in postponement or cancellation of several recruitment exams including Group I Prelims.