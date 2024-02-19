Telangana: TSPSC cancels Group-I notification issued by previous government

The Telangana State Public Services Commission (TSPSC) on Monday, February 19, canceled the notification of Group-I services, which was issued on April 26, 2022 under the previous BRS government. A fresh notification is likely to be issued shortly.

“The Commission has deliberated in detail about the various issues concerning the Notification No. 04/2022, Dated:26/04/2022 for Group-l Services. Having taken totality of the circumstances into account, the Commission has decided to cancel the Notification No.04/2022 issued on 26/04/2022 for 503 vacancies in public interest,” the TSPSC notification issued on Monday read.

The decision to cancel the notification was taken after the Supreme Court allowed the TSPSC to withdraw the Special Leave Petition (SLP) against the High Court’s decision to cancel the preliminary examination. The newly-formed Congress government had submitted a plea to withdraw the SPL challenging the Telangana High Court’s order.