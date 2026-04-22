Telangana transport workers go on strike after talks fail with state govt

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The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) announced an indefinite strike that commenced at midnight on 21 April. The strike was called after talks failed between the Telangana government and the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) Joint Action Committee (JAC) over long-pending demands.

The JAC’s demands include implementation of all promises made to RTC employees in the Congress 2023 manifesto, merger of RTC staff into government service, and clearance of pending dues, arrears and retiree benefits.

They are also seeking implementation of the 2021 pay revision with a 30% fitment, parity in the upcoming 2025 revision, and government takeover of RTC debts along with a dedicated allocation of 3% of the state budget.

The TGSRTC strike has intensified tensions between workers’ unions and the Telangana government, which had already escalated after failed negotiations at the state Secretariat.

According to officials, the government has constituted a four-member committee to examine the demands and sought four weeks to submit its recommendations. The panel is headed by Special Chief Secretary for the Transport, Roads and Buildings Department Vikas Raj and includes senior officials from the Labour and Finance departments. The committee also includes the TGSRTC Vice Chairman and managing director, Y Nagi Reddy.