Telangana: Top cop sends notice to BRS leader over allegations

Hyderabad Police Commissioner and chief of SIT probing phone-tapping case, V. C. Sajjanar on Friday sent a notice to BRS leader R.S. Praveen Kumar asking him to furnish within two days details of seven criminal cases purportedly registered against him.

Praveen Kumar, a retired IPS officer, had claimed earlier in the day that seven criminal cases were registered against Sajjanar.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader made the allegation at a press conference while targeting Special Investigation Team (SIT) for issuing notices to BRS leaders in telephone-tapping case.

Sajjanar is heading the SIT, which is probing the allegations that phones of several individuals including politicians, businesspersons, journalists, judiciary and eminent personalities were tapped during BRS regime.

Praveen Kumar, who had taken voluntary retirement to enter politics, had demanded constitution of another SIT to inquire into the cases against the Police Commissioner.

Sajjanar stated in his notice that the statement is highly defamatory, reckless, irresponsible and misleading.

“By making such allegations publicly, you have not only attempted to lower the reputation of credibility of the SIT and its Chief with false and insulting statements, but have also sought to obstruct and hinder the lawful discharge of official duties, besides causing serious prejudice to ongoing investigation and misleading the public,” wrote Sajjanar.

The Police Commissioner has asked the BRS leader to furnish complete and specific particulars of the alleged seven criminal cases within two days from the date of receipt of the notice.

Sajjanar wrote that in case of Praveen Kumar’s failure to comply with the demand within the stipulated time, appropriate civil and criminal proceedings will be initiated against him including proceedings for defamation and criminal intimidation.

Addressing a press conference earlier in the day, Praveen Kumar slammed the Congress government for the manner in which an investigation is being conducted into phone-tapping case. He came down heavily on SIT for summoning top BRS leaders and former ministers K. T. Rama Rao and Harish Rao for questioning.