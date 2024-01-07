Telangana to set up judicial commission for district reorganisation

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has said that a judicial commission will be appointed for reorganisation of districts. Stating that the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government had not done reorganisation of districts in a scientific manner, he said the Congress government will appoint a commission to study the same. The chief minister told a Telugu television channel that a decision in this regard will be taken after a discussion in the state Assembly.

Revanth Reddy, who had assumed office a month ago, said that reorganisation of districts will be taken up after receiving suggestions and objections from people. The Judicial Commission, to be headed by a retired judge of the Supreme Court or High Court, will visit all 119 constituencies and study details like the number of municipalities, mandals, rural and urban areas.

Telangana had 10 districts when it was carved out of Andhra Pradesh as a separate state in 2014. The previous government of BRS undertook reorganisation and created 23 new districts, taking the total number to 33. Revanth Reddy, however, said the exercise was not undertaken properly. He alleged that even mandals and revenue divisions were created in an erratic manner.