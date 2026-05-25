Telangana to launch Indiramma life insurance scheme on June 2

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The government of Telangana will launch 'Indiramma Jeevitha Bima' (Life Insurance) scheme across the state on June 2, marking the state formation day.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikarmarka on Sunday termed it as a historic scheme. He said this would be a gift to the people on Telangana formation day.

The objective of this people-centric government is to provide insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh to 1.15 crore families across the state, transcending barriers of caste and religion, and without any distinction between the rich and the poor, the Deputy Chief Minister said in a post on X.

Vikaramarka, who is the finance and energy minister, said that to empower women as entrepreneurs, the government will not only allocate solar power plants but also increase interest-free loans for women's self-help groups to a total of Rs 1 lakh crore.

Through initiatives such as the distribution of fine-quality rice, 200 units of free electricity under the 'Gruha Jyothi' scheme, and the construction of 'Indiramma' houses, this government is moving forward by delivering the benefits of welfare to every underprivileged family. With welfare as our guiding principle, and by fulfilling every promise made, we are steering Telangana along the path of progress, he said.

The State Cabinet, at its meeting on Saturday, approved the sanctioning of the second phase of ‘Indiramma’ houses within the state. The Cabinet gave its approval for the construction of Indiramma houses for a total of 250,000 poor families. It was decided to sanction 2,000 houses for each Assembly constituency.

The State Cabinet also resolved to complete those Indiramma houses—the construction of which began under the Congress government in the united state—that currently remain stalled at the wall or roof-slab stage. Financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh will be provided for houses where the foundations are complete, but the walls and roof-slabs are yet to be built, while Rs 2 lakh will be provided for houses where the walls are complete but the roof-slabs remain pending.

To facilitate the completion of these unfinished Indiramma houses, the Cabinet passed a resolution allocating funds for 500 such houses per constituency, Revenue and Housing Minister P. Srinivas Reddy said.

“By June 2nd, house-warming ceremonies are scheduled to take place for approximately 100,000 Indiramma houses, the construction of which commenced during the first phase,” he said.