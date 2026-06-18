Telangana to encourage farmers to cultivate premium varieties of paddy

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The Telangana government on Wednesday said that it will encourage farmers to cultivate premium paddy varieties that enjoy strong demand both nationally and internationally.

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka emphasised that farmers should be encouraged to cultivate premium paddy varieties.

At a Cabinet Sub-Committee meeting held at the Dr B.R. Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat, he said that the people’s government is always committed to supporting and protecting the farming community.

He said the government is moving forward with the twin objectives of ensuring that even poor families have access to fine-quality rice and that farmers are economically empowered.

The Cabinet Sub-Committee meeting, chaired by Deputy Chief Minister, was also attended by Civil Supplies Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy and Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao.

The committee reviewed agricultural production in the state, paddy procurement operations, storage facilities, and preparations for the upcoming kharif season.

During the meeting, the Telangana State Farmers’ Commission recommended that the government take special measures to promote large-scale cultivation of profitable paddy varieties such as BPT 5204, Telangana Sona (RNR 15048), KNM-1638, Jai Sriram, and HMT, as all these enjoy strong demand in domestic and international markets, thereby offering better returns to farmers.

The Commission further informed the Sub-Committee that there is ample availability of quality seed for these premium varieties and that their cultivation could significantly enhance farmers’ incomes. It recommended that the government accord top priority to these varieties and organise extensive awareness programmes across villages to educate farmers about their benefits.

According to it, promoting these varieties on a large scale in the coming seasons would not only generate additional income for farmers but also strengthen market opportunities. Such initiatives would help Telangana move further toward a more profitable and sustainable agricultural economy.

The Farmers’ Commission also pointed out that the Food Corporation of India (FCI) has been reducing procurement, creating difficulties for the state. It noted that FCI is not procuring boiled rice at all, which has adversely affected farmers and the rice industry.

It observed that the policies of the BJP-led Central government are creating challenges for Telangana’s farming community.

The meeting was attended by Farmers’ Commission Chairman M. Kodanda Reddy, Seed Corporation Chairman Anvesh Reddy, Civil Supplies Commissioner Stephen Ravindra, National Millers Association President Devender Reddy, and other officials.