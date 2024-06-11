Telangana to constitute Education, Agriculture Commissions soon

The Telangana government will soon constitute Education and Agriculture Commissions to ensure that the problems being faced in these sectors are addressed continuously, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy announced on Monday.

He said the government was ready to receive suggestions.

Addressing an event where meritorious students from government schools were presented awards, he said it was a matter of pride for the government that the government school students are excelling in their studies more than private institutions.

Revanth Reddy mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, and he also studied in government schools. He stated that 90 per cent of IAS and IPS officers too studied in government schools.

He said, unlike the previous government, his government would not close down single-teacher schools. The schools were shut down due to lack of students and this situation prevailed because of lack of focus on developing infrastructure in schools, he said.

Revanth Reddy said his government was committed to providing education facilities in every village and hamlet. It started work at the cost of Rs 2,000 crore to rebuild all government school buildings which are in a dilapidated condition.

The government also launched Professor Jayashankar Badi Bata programme to increase the enrolment of students in government schools.

Citing a report that residential schooling weakened relations between parents and children, the Chief Minister said the government was considering a proposal to implement a semi-residential system in government schools. He assured that the government will not neglect schools in villages. He remarked that spending on education is not an expenditure but an investment and the society will benefit from this investment.