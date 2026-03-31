Telangana to bring HYDRAA-like model to curb food adulteration: CM Revanth Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced on Monday, March 30, that the state government will introduce a special mechanism to curb food adulteration.

Voicing concern over the growing problem of food adulteration, he said the proposed system would be similar to the recently launched enforcement models, such as Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) and Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), to curb drugs and lake encroachments, respectively.

In an interaction with media persons, he stated that the government should study existing anti-adulteration laws across the country and implement strong measures.

He slammed BJP MP K Laxman for making “unnecessary” arguments on delimitation and even talking about imposing President’s Rule in Telangana. “Will BJP impose President’s Rule in its own ruled states too?” he asked.

The Chief Minister said that delimitation will do injustice to south India and called for a thorough discussion on the issue.

“Attempts are being made for the brute majority in the country. South India is being punished despite better performance in family planning,” he said and urged BJP leaders to understand the consequences.

On the occasion of completing one year of the fine rice distribution scheme, under which 3.39 crore people are benefiting, the Civil Supplies Department organised a meal for state legislators in the Assembly Central Hall using fine rice.

The event was attended by several leaders, including Telangana Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy, Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, MLCs, and MLAs.

The Chief Minister said that previously distributed coarse rice was often not consumed, leading to the rise of a “mafia” converting it into fine rice. This resulted in government expenditure without real benefit to the poor. After careful consideration, the government introduced the scheme to supply fine rice that people actually consume, he said.

To support this, a Rs 500 bonus per quintal was announced to encourage farmers to grow fine paddy. Ration cards were issued to all eligible beneficiaries. The government aims to ensure quality education and nutritious food for students, CM Revanth said.

He also stated that awareness of crop diversification will be promoted. Farmers will be encouraged to shift toward commercial and alternative crops.