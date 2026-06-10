Telangana tenant farmers urge Congress govt to implement promise, demand recognition

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The Kaulu Raitula Gurtimpu Sadhana Committee, a group dedicated to fighting for the rights of tenant farmers in Telangana, on Tuesday, June 9, released a survey report imploring the Congress government to recognise tenant farmers in the state. Activists who worked on the report said that 36% of farmers relied on tenancy, and reminded Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had vowed to solve their problems once the Congress formed government.

A tenant farmer (kaulu raithu in Telugu) is a cultivator who rents or leases land from a landowner to grow crops. Conventionally, a tenant farmer contributes her own labor, equipment, and operating capital, and pays the landowner rent.

The major issue brought up by the activists was the scrapping of the Andhra Pradesh Land Licensed Cultivators Act, 2011, a law brought in before the bifurcation of the Telugu states which was designed to provide tenant farmers with Loan Eligibility Cards (LECs). It aimed to grant tenants access to institutional credit, crop insurance, and input subsidies without compromising the property rights of the original landowners. However, the law was neither implemented by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) led state government and despite promises has also not been implemented by the Congress.