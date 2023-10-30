Telangana TDP president resigns from party

In a significant setback for the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Telangana state party president Kasani Gnaneshwar tendered his resignation on Monday, October 30. Kasani formally submitted his resignation letter to the TDP's national president, Chandrababu Naidu. Gnaneshwar told the media that Naidu’s decision to refrain from contesting the forthcoming Telangana assembly elections had caused “great disappointment”, ultimately leading to his departure from the party. Gnaneshwar has indicated that he will soon reveal his future political plans.

Expressing his dissatisfaction, Gnaneshwar said, "Even if the TDP didn't secure victory in all 119 seats, we could have certainly won 20 to 25 seats without any doubt. I'm unsure about Chandrababu's rationale, but his decision not to contest this election is a mistaken one." It must be noted that the TDP won just two seats in Telangana in 2019.

Further, Gnaneshwar claimed that he had attempted to communicate with Nara Lokesh, TDP national general secretary and Naidu’s son, but received no response. “At Least 30 candidates were willing to fund their own campaigns, and the party cadre was eager to participate. We are not demanding funds from the party. They could just provide us with a B- form.”

Kasani added that he waited at the office anticipating a message from Chandrababu. “What should I convey to dedicated party workers? It's unjust to deceive our party members who have placed their trust with TDP over the years," he said.

He also attacked the alliance with the Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party (JSP) and said, “In Andhra it is TDP- JSP,when it comes in Telangana it is BJP-JSP. This looks like child's play.. ”

Gnaneshwar, was the first state president of the party hailing from a BC (Backward Class) community. The post was mostly held by dominant caste Kamma community leaders. “It is injustice to BC members of the party, they are on the roads now. We will hold discussions with the cadre and devise a future plan," Kasani said.

The upcoming Assembly elections in Telangana will be held on November 30. The TDP’s alliance partner, JSP, is still part of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Centre. The BJP and JSP are currently in talks, and it is likely that Kalyan will support the BJP for the coming elections.