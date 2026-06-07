Telangana student shot dead while delivering ‘fake’ pizza order in Philadelphia

A 28-year-old student from Telangana was shot dead while delivering pizza in Philadelphia, United States, in the early hours of Friday, June 5. Investigators suspect he may have been lured to a vacant property through a fake delivery order before being killed.

The victim, Anshul Kuncha, was from Gundlapochampally in Telangana’s Medchal-Malkajgiri district. He had been living in the United States for nearly four years and was pursuing a Master’s in Business Administration at Temple University. To support his education, he worked part-time as a pizza delivery executive with Pete’s Pizza.

The shooting took place shortly after midnight at the Raymond Rosen Homes housing complex on Edgley Street in north Philadelphia. According to Philadelphia Police, Anshul had delivered three pizza boxes to a vacant housing unit before he was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

Chief Inspector Scott Small of the Philadelphia Police Department said officers found Anshul lying unresponsive and bleeding heavily. He was taken to Temple University Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Investigators recovered three spent shell casings from the scene. Police said the location of the shell casings indicated that the shooter or shooters were standing very close to Anshul when the shots were fired. His vehicle was found nearby with a pizza warmer still inside.

Police also found three pizza boxes and a delivery bag inside the vacant apartment. The items appeared untouched, leading investigators to believe that Anshul had completed the delivery before he was shot outside the building.

Police have obtained surveillance footage from cameras operated by the Philadelphia Housing Authority. While the shooting itself was not captured, the footage reportedly shows Anshul carrying pizza boxes while being followed by two individuals dressed in dark clothing. One of them appeared to be carrying a backpack.

Investigators have traced the phone number used to place the delivery order and are examining it as a key lead. No arrests have been made so far.

According to local media reports, the delivery request had been made to what appeared to be an abandoned or vacant property. Anshul’s family believes the order was a decoy intended to lure him to the location.

Speaking to the media in Telangana, Anshul’s sister Tanvi alleged that the delivery had been a trap. She said there was no apparent reason for anyone to order food to a deserted location and questioned the motive behind the killing. The family also noted that none of Anshul’s belongings were stolen, raising further questions about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Tanvi said Anshul had previously been robbed in Philadelphia and had lost his phone, cash and other personal belongings, but had never faced a life-threatening attack. She appealed to Indian authorities and the Indian Consulate in the United States to help expedite the return of his body and ensure justice for her brother.

“My brother was a loving and joyful person. We only want his body to be brought back home as soon as possible and those responsible to be punished,” she said.

The Consulate General of India in New York said it was deeply saddened by Anshul’s death and was in touch with local authorities and the family. In a statement posted on X, the Consulate said it was extending all possible assistance to the bereaved family.