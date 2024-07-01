Telangana: Smart City project deadline extended till March 2025 on Revanth Reddy’s appeal

“As many as 45 smart city-related works have been completed in Warangal. Another 66 works at the cost of Rs 518 crore are under progress. Similarly, 25 works were completed and another 22 works worth Rs 287 crore are in progress in Karimnagar,” the appeal stated.

A communication from the Union government confirmed that no new projects will be sanctioned under this extension. Funding for ongoing projects will be released on a first-come, first-served basis until September 2024.

Warangal and Karimnagar were selected for the Smart Cities Mission project by the Union government in May 2016, a year after the mission’s launch. At the time of this announcement, the BJP led Union government had said it wanted to ensure that the selected cities would have internet connectivity, e-governance along with quality infrastructure.