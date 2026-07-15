Telangana SIR: Congress seeks extension of voter roll revision deadline

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A Congress delegation on Tuesday, July 14, urged the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sudarshan Reddy to extend the deadline for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The party alleged that the verification process was progressing slowly, particularly in Hyderabad.

The delegation, led by Hyderabad in-charge minister Ponnam Prabhakar, met the CEO and submitted a representation seeking more time to complete the exercise. Ponnam Prabhakar was joined by MLCs Addanki Dayakar and Balamoor Venkat, MLAs Sri Ganesh and Naveen Yadav, District Congress Committee president Deepak John, TPCC Election Commission Coordination Committee chairman Rajesh, Motha Rohith and other party leaders.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Prabhakar said the voter verification and correction exercise was moving at a "snail's pace" across the state, with Hyderabad witnessing the slowest progress. According to him, only about 21% of the revision process had been completed in the city's 15 Assembly constituencies.

With just 10 days remaining for the exercise, the Congress urged the Election Commission to extend the deadline to ensure that all eligible voters are able to verify and update their details.

The Minister said Hyderabad has around 4,500 polling stations but alleged that the verification drive in urban areas was not being carried out effectively. He further alleged that Booth Level Officers (BLOs) had failed to visit households in several localities and that complaints had been received about eligible voters not being provided the necessary forms for the revision process.