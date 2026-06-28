Telangana: RS Praveen Kumar’s security cover reduced, BRS accuses Congress govt of vendetta

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) general secretary and former IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar on Sunday, June 28 accused the Telangana government of pursuing vendetta politics after his personal security cover was allegedly reduced. He alleged this was because he had exposed corruption and questioned the Congress government.

Addressing a press conference, Praveen Kumar said his driver had been instructed to return his bulletproof vehicle and alleged that his security had been curtailed despite threats to his life.

“There have been three attempts on my life so far,” he said.

The former IPS officer said he had served under the Congress, Telugu Desam Party, and BRS governments but his security had never been reduced previously. He pointed out that the previous BRS government had continued his security cover even after he took voluntary retirement from service in 2021.

Questioning the government’s decision, Praveen alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s brother, Tirupati Reddy, had been provided security with four gunmen carrying advanced weapons imported from Israel.

“Is he Telangana’s security advisor like Ajit Doval?” he asked.

Praveen alleged that the Congress government had reduced his security because he had been exposing alleged scams and irregularities in the administration. Referring to the POCSO case involving Bandi Sai Bhageerath, he said he had presented evidence and questioned the government’s failure to arrest the accused and ensure justice for the victim.

“The Chief Minister, who also holds the Home portfolio, did not like being questioned,” he alleged.

He also referred to the phone-tapping controversy, saying the BRS had maintained that phone tapping was legal and had been practised by successive governments.

Praveen further alleged that he had declined an offer from the Chief Minister to join the Congress and had also refused the posts of Telangana State Public Service Commission chairman and Planning Board vice-chairman.

“I also refused the posts of TSPSC chairman and Planning Board vice-chairman. What other reason could there be for reducing my security?” he asked.

The BRS leader said he would continue to question the Congress government, adding that he had written to Director General of Police, CV Anand, over the issue.

The government’s decision to reduce Praveen’s security drew strong criticism from BRS leaders, with party working president KT Rama Rao describing the move as a clear case of political vendetta.

In a statement and a post on social media, KTR said Praveen had served the country as an IPS officer for 25 years and later dedicated nearly a decade to the education of underprivileged students through Gurukul institutions.

According to KTR, the government had acted against Praveen because he had consistently exposed alleged corruption and failures of the Revanth Reddy administration.

Alleging a conspiracy behind the reduction of security, KTR said Praveen had survived multiple assassination attempts and had publicly stated that his life was under threat.

“Despite this, the government deliberately reduced his security,” he said.

KTR also said Praveen had been vocal about alleged irregularities in the Gurukul education system, criticised the government’s policies, and reacted strongly to the POCSO case involving the son of Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar, whom he described as a friend of CM Revanth.

The BRS leader alleged that the government was attempting to silence voices that questioned those in power.

“If the government tries to suppress people who continuously hold it accountable and create public awareness in a democracy, the people will eventually teach it a lesson,” he said.

KTR demanded that the government immediately restore Praveen’s security and warned that the CM and the Congress government would be held responsible if any harm came to Praveen.

Senior BRS leader T Harish Rao also condemned the decision, calling it an “extremely despicable act” and accusing the government of adopting an authoritarian approach.

Harish Rao alleged that while public funds were being used to provide security and vehicles to the CM’s brothers, the government had reduced the security of a former IPS officer who had faced multiple death threats and was raising public issues.

“Merely reducing security will not dent Praveen Kumar’s self-confidence or fighting spirit,” he said, demanding that the government reverse its decision and restore adequate protection to the BRS leader.