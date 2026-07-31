Telangana revenue employee alleges bias against Muslims in apartment sale

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

A Muslim man employed with the Telangana Revenue Department has alleged that his family was denied the purchase of an apartment in Warangal because of their religion. The video published, on Thursday, July 30, shows an employee named Nadeem confronting a woman who claimed to be a government employee after she objected to his family's attempt to purchase a flat in the apartment complex.

In the video, Nadeem questions the woman over the alleged refusal to allow Muslims to buy property in the society. "Why don't you put a board outside saying Muslims are not allowed? Is this the government's rule or your society's rule?" he asks. The woman can be seen repeatedly avoiding his questions before entering an escalator and leaving.

Speaking about the incident, Nadeem said he and his parents had visited the apartment after learning that a flat was available for sale. According to him, the owner of the flat had already agreed to sell the property to his family.

However, he alleged that as they approached the lift, the woman questioned why they had come to the building. After he informed her that they were there to inspect the flat, she allegedly told him, "Who said they will give this place to Muslims? There is no need or place for Muslims here."

Nadeem further claimed that the woman insisted the flat could only be sold with her approval despite the owner's willingness to complete the sale. He also alleged that the apartment watchman informed him that the flats were owned by teachers who had collectively agreed not to sell their properties to Muslims.

Nadeem said the incident was the first time he had experienced such discrimination while searching for property in Warangal.