Telangana renames Praja Darbar as Praja Vani, to be held twice a week

The Congress government in Telangana decided to rename Praja Darbar as Praja Vani, which will now be held twice every week. Citizens can submit applications about their problems during the Praja Vani to be held at Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan, the official residence of the Chief Minister, every Tuesday and Friday from 10 am to 1 pm.

The decision was taken at a review meeting presided over by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday, December 11, at the state Secretariat. It was decided that those who reach Praja Bhavan before 10 am should be given a chance to submit their applications. There will be exclusive queues for persons with disabilities and women.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to arrange drinking water and other basic facilities for applicants. Revanth Reddy had started hearing public grievances at Praja Darbar on December 8, a day after he assumed office as the Chief Minister. Officials received the applications on December 9.

IT Minister D Sridhar Babu interacted with the applicants on December 11, and a total of 4,471 applications were received as of the day. Most of the applications are for sanctioning double-bedroom houses and pensions. According to officials, 1,143 applications were received on Monday.