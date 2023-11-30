Telangana records 64.14% voter turnout, Hyderabad district registers 40.69%

Barring minor incidents of violence, the Assembly elections in Telangana concluded peacefully on Thursday, November 30. The state, however, witnessed poor voter turnout. The approximate voter turnout recorded in the state was 64.14%, three percentage points less than the previous elections. In 2018, 67% of voter turnout was registered.

Jangaon district saw the highest voting percentage at 80.23% this time, while the lowest was recorded in Hyderabad district at 40.51%.

Jangaon constituency saw the highest voter turnout at 83.34%, and Yakutpura constituency in Hyderabad recorded the poorest voter turnout at 27.87%.

In Hyderabad, Charminar recorded 34.2%, Chandrayangutta 39%, Bahadurpura 39.11%, Goshamahal 45.79%, Jubilee Hills 44.20%, Karwan 40.49%, Khairatabad 45.50%, Kukkatpally 42.60%, LB Nagar 43.59%, Malkajgiri 46.80%, Nampally 32.40%, Quthbullapur 52.80%, Rajendra Nagar 44.30%, Sanathnagar 45.10%, Secunderabad 45.01%, Secunderabad Cantonment 47.14%, Serilingampally 48.60%, and Uppal 46.20%.