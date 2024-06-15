Telangana recalls Telugu textbook thanking ‘CM KCR’, shunts two officials for faux pas

Taking a serious note of the blunder in school textbooks printed with a foreword mentioning BRS leader K Chandrasekhar Rao as the Chief Minister, the Congress government in Telangana on Friday, June 14, cracked the whip on the officials responsible and ordered the recall of 24 lakh textbooks.

The government ordered the transfer of S Srinivasa Chary, Director, Government Text Book Press, and M Radha Reddy, Director, State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT). While Chary was asked to take charge as Additional Director, Model Schools, Radha Reddy was directed to take charge as Assistant State Project Director, Samagra Shiksha.

G Ramesh, Additional Director, School Education, was appointed as the SCERT Director. Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Society (TREIS) Secretary Ramana Kumar was given the responsibility of Director of Text Book Press.

The School Education Department on Friday decided to recall Telugu textbooks for classes 1 to 10. After noticing the faux pas, the officials had stopped the distribution of the textbooks. The department decided to remove the foreword. Since the other side of the page carrying the foreword has the national anthem printed on it, the department decided to paste the national anthem on the inner side of the cover page, thus covering the foreword.