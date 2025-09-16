Telangana pvt colleges end strike after govt vows to release Rs 600 cr fee reimbursement dues

Private professional colleges in Telangana on Monday, September 15, called off their indefinite strike after the state government agreed to release Rs 600 crore immediately towards free reimbursement arrears. The breakthrough came on Monday night during the talks between the state government and leaders of Federation of Associations of Telangana Higher Education (FATHI).

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who led the group of ministers in the talks with FATHI representatives, announced that keeping in mind the problems faced by the managements of colleges and future of the students studying in these colleges, the government has responded positively.

“Though it’s a financial burden, the government decided to immediately release Rs 600 crore towards fee reimbursement arrears for which tokens were issued,” he said. Vikramarka, who holds the Finance portfolio, gave the assurance that pending dues would be cleared in a phased manner.