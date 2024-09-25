Telangana: PT teacher booked under POCSO for allegedly molesting with six-year-old

A physical education teacher working at Jeevandan school in Telangana’s Kamareddy district has been accused of molesting a six-year-old girl child, who was studying at the school. The Kamareddy police arrested the accused Nagaraju on Tuesday, September 24 and sent him to judicial custody.

Nagaraju is alleged to have locked the child in a room and misbehaved with her. The parents of the child approached the Kamareddy police after she told them about the abuse. After news broke of the assault, several student leaders in Kamareddy protested at the school premises. A clash broke out between the protestors and the police officials.

“Two police officers have been injured in the clashes. No civilian injury has been reported yet,” Kamareddy Superintendent of Police (SP) Sindhu Sharma told media.

The SP also stated that there have been several complaints against the school but the police were focused on investigating the case involving the six-year-old child. “If we find anyone else to be complicit in the crime, or we come to know that they avoided informing the police, there are provisions under Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) which will be used,” she added.

The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the POCSO Act. Investigation is underway.