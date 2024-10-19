Telangana PSC aspirants on 4th day of protest, several detained

Over 700 aspirants of the Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Group-1 exams, leading a rally from Ashok Nagar Circle to the Hyderabad Secretariat, were detained in several police stations on Saturday, October 19. The aspirants have been protesting for the past three days, demanding among other things, the postponement of the exam.

The Group-1 exams, meant to select 563 candidates for public service, have been scheduled for October 21 by the Congress-led state government, which aspirants argue isn't sufficient time to prepare. The protest blew up on Wednesday, October 16, after the Telangana High Court ruled that the state government is well within their right to conduct the exam on the scheduled time.

Several protestors told TNM that they have lost faith in the judiciary and alleged that the “judicial order resembles the TSPSC’s counter in the High Court.”

The protesters, in a letter to the Telangana Chief Secretary, also criticised the Government Order (G.O. 29), issued on February 8 this year. Aspiring candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Class communities said that the order violates the reservation policy and restricts their entry to the Telangana Public Service Commission. They further said that the earlier norms under G.O 55, which allowed many candidates to qualify for the exam, are now rendered inapplicable owing to the new GO.