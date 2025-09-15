Telangana private colleges begin indefinite shutdown over fee reimbursement dues

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Private professional colleges across Telangana will remain closed indefinitely from Monday, September 15, observing Engineer’s Day as a ‘Black Day’ in protest against the Congress government’s failure to release long-pending fee reimbursement dues.

The announcement was made by the Federation of Associations of Telangana Higher Institutions (FATHI). The Federation has already submitted a notice regarding this to Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) Chairman Prof. V. Balakista Reddy in Hyderabad on Friday.

In their representation, FATHI reminded the government that the Reimbursement of Tuition Fee (RTF) for SC, ST, BC, EBC, and minority students has been pending for a long time, amounting to Rs 8,000 crore.

The prolonged delay has pushed institutions into a severe financial crisis, with faculty and staff salaries remaining unpaid for months. Many teachers are unable to meet basic needs, forcing them to stay away from duties, disrupting academics, and causing hardship to students, they said.

According to The Hindu, FATHI chairman N Ramesh Babu, secretary-general KS Ravi Kumar, organising secretary K Sunil Kumar, and treasurer K. Krishna Rao demanded the immediate release of Rs 1,200 crore, already sanctioned in the budget, before Dasara, and clearance of all pending dues from previous years by December 31, 2025.

“If the government fails to respond, we will hold a massive protest with lakhs of students on September 23 and 24,” Ramesh Babu was quoted as saying by Telangana Today.

The Federation also announced that colleges would not conduct any examinations until the matter is resolved.

The meeting held on Sunday also pressed for a new government policy on fee reimbursement for the 2025–26 academic year to be finalised by December 31 this year.

The Federation pointed out that the crisis is affecting not just employees and their families but also students, whose academic schedules are being disrupted, leaving colleges unable to function effectively.