Telangana: Pregnant woman dies by suicide after husband allegedly demands DNA test for baby

A man in Telangana’s Medak district was arrested for harassing his pregnant wife and driving her to suicide after he allegedly demanded a DNA test for their unborn baby.

Gajula Abhilash, 32, of Gadi Peddapur was booked by the Alladurg police under Sections 85 (cruelty by husband, relatives) and 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS) based on a complaint by his wife Sushmita’s mother Janabai.

Gajula Janabai, 48, of Mothukupally in Vikarabad, said in her complaint to the police that Sushmita got married to Abhilash, who is related to their family, about a year ago. Both families belong to the Munnurukapu caste.

Soon, Janabai alleged, the harassment started. She alleged that Abhilash would suspect Sushmita’s fidelity, and that he and his mother Shasirekha both harassed her.

On June 23, Janabai and her husband went to Gadi Peddapur to discuss the seemantham function for Sushmita, who was five months pregnant. During this time there was an argument, prompting Janabai to confront Abhilash. According to the FIR, he replied, “I want a DNA test for the baby growing in your daughter’s stomach.”

Caste elders intervened after which Sushmita’s parents left.

Two days later, around 6 pm on June 25, Janabai received a call informing her that her daughter had died by suicide.

The Alladurg PS have also arrested Abhilash’s mother Shasirekha.



If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.