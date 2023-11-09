Telangana: Pre-poll seizure of cash, gold rises to Rs 525 crore

There is no let up in the seizure of cash, precious metals, liquor, and other items in Telangana ahead of November 30 Assembly elections. The enforcement agencies seized cash, gold and other items worth Rs.6.20 crore during the last 24 hours.

With thism the cumulative value of the pre-election seizure has crossed Rs.525 crore.

During the 24-hour period, which ended 9 a.m. on November 8, the enforcement agencies seized Rs 2.54 crore cash across the state. With this, the authorities have so seized Rs179 crore cash since October 9 when the model code of conduct came into force.