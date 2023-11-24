Telangana polls: We are not anyone’s ‘B team’, says BRS leader Kavitha

K Kavitha, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s daughter, said the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) had been friendly with the BRS for the past ten years. She said that the Opposition is unable to accept the increasing popularity of BRS across the country and hence alleging that the party is the B-team of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi alleged that both BRS and AIMIM are B-teams of the BJP and are working together to defeat Congress in Telangana. BJP has alleged that BRS and AIMIM are B-teams of Congress.

MLC Kavitha denied the allegations on Friday, November 24, and said, “We maintain a friendly attitude with AIMIM. Despite having declared that status, there has never been a formal alliance between the two parties.”