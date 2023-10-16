Telangana polls: RS Praveen Kumar banks on local Bahujan history to win Sirpur

“Sirpur, as a constituency, is drenched with Bahujanwaad,” declares Telangana BSP chief RS Praveen Kumar as he explains the politics of Sirpur, located in Telangana’s Komaram Bheem Asifabad district. In July, Kumar took everyone by surprise when he announced his candidacy from Sirpur for the Telangana Assembly polls to be held on November 30. Until the announcement, it was speculated and assumed that he would contest from Alampur, one of the two constituencies in Jogulamba Gadwal district and Kumar’s home turf.

BSP members attributed various reasons for his choice of constituency. Pallavi, a member of the BSP’s IT cell, says that residents of Sirpur, an unreserved constituency, asked Praveen to contest, and he agreed. Another member, Aruna Queen, says that the constituency is a fitting choice as it borders Maharashtra, and a strong Bahujan wave will ensure Praveen’s victory.

Kumar, an ex-IPS officer, is known for his work in uplifting marginalised students as the Secretary of the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS). He is also a member of the Scheduled Caste (Madiga) community. As such his July announcement got local media dubbing his Sirpur contestation as a ‘bold choice’.

“It isn’t going to be easy for him. The incumbent Sirpur MLA Koneru Konappa, is a veteran and has won the constituency thrice. Praveen has a solid base, but Alampur might have been a better fit as it is an SC constituency,” says a reporter based out of Sirpur.

Kumar states that he is unwilling to differentiate between an SC and an unreserved constituency. “A candidate is a candidate irrespective of their social markers. Besides, I do not want to capitulate to a stereotype that a Dalit man can only contest from an SC constituency.” However, Kumar is keeping Alampur as another option. “Alampur is not off the table. I am considering contesting from two constituencies in the upcoming polls, but nothing is certain yet,” he remarks.