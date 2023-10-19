Telangana polls: Raja Singh challenges Owaisi to contest from Goshamahal

Telangana MLA T Raja Singh on Wednesday, October 18, accused the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) of not fielding a candidate from the Goshamahal constituency in the upcoming Assembly elections as the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) had named a candidate from there. Singh challenged AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi to contest from Goshamahal or ensure that his brother Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin do so.

Raja Singh, the sitting MLA of Goshamahal, accused Asaduddin Owaisi of ‘taking money and siding with a Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) candidate for the constituency’ even though the AIMIM’s party headquarters Darussalam falls under it. His statement comes shortly after Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy questioned Owaisi regarding Goshamahal. “If they were to contest from Goshamahal, they wouldn’t get a single vote,” Singh added.

Raja Singh on Thursday, October 19, also said that in order to defeat the AIMIM and the BRS, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) needs someone like senior RSS leader Ale Shyamji to carry on the legacy of his brother Ale ‘Tiger’ Narendra. Singh requested Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy to speak to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and welcome Shyamji into the party fold. A former member of the Jana Sangh who later joined BJP, Narendra was also a member of the RSS and enjoyed popularity amongst Hindu right wing in Hyderabad’s Old City. He was a three-time MLA from the Himayath Nagar seat in Hyderabad and also won the Medak Lok Sabha MP seat twice in 1999 and 2004.

Raja Singh, who was suspended from the BJP a year ago for his controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad, argued that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goodness comes from his RSS roots. “His commitment to public service is rooted in his time as a RSS karyakartha after which he went on to become a Chief Minister and then a Prime Minister,” said Singh.

“If the BJP wants to put an end to the autocratic rule of BRS in Telangana, it needs a new leadership. BJP leaders like Bandi Sanjay, Kishan Reddy, Dr K Laxman, DK Aruna are all trying to solidify the party in Telangana. But for the double engine government (BJP’s term for themselves) to succeed, we need another engine,” said Singh, notorious for his inflammatory speeches against Muslims.

Invoking Narendra's name, Raja Singh said that the AIMIM party and the government of the day was petrified of him. “If in today’s climate, Ale Shyamji is welcomed into BJP, the party will only strengthen further. He will bless all the leaders and request Telangana BJP chief Kishan Reddy to discuss with the RSS and ensure Shyamji joins BJP,” he added.