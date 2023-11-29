Telangana polls: Prohibitory orders imposed, liquor shops shut

The enforcement agencies have seized cash, liquor, gold, drugs and freebies all worth over Rs 730 crore since the model code of conduct came into force on October 9.

The Election Commission has also ordered outsiders to leave constituencies. The CEO said a close vigil will also be maintained to ensure that the restrictions with regard to the silent period are not violated. He said there should be no poll campaigning on social media. Publication of only approved advertisements will be allowed in the print media.

Star campaigners and other political leaders have been directed to refrain from addressing the media by way of press conferences and giving interviews on election matters.