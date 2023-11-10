Telangana polls: KTR has Rs 17 crore in assets, wife declares Rs 33.91 crore

Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao has declared total assets of Rs 17.34 crore in his affidavit submitted to the Election Commission of India. The affidavit shows that he has movable assets worth Rs 6.92 crore in his name, and agricultural lands and other properties worth Rs 10.41 crore. His movable assets have nearly doubled since 2018, when he had declared only Rs 3.63 crore. The value of KTR’s immovable properties has increased nearly eightfold from Rs 1.30 crore during the 2018 elections, where he declared total assets of Rs 4.93 crore.

His wife, K Shailima, has Rs 26.49 crore in movable assets while her immovable assets amount to Rs 7.42 crore as a result of her owning agricultural and non-agricultural land as well as residential buildings. According to the affidavit, KTR owns four agricultural lands in Siddipet: two covering over eight acres, one covering four acres and the last of only one acre. He also has declared that he owns 27,360 square feet of non-agricultural land in Rajanna Sircilla district and 11.77 square feet of non-agricultural land in Siddipet.

Under the KTR-HUF (Hindu Undivided Family) entity, KTR has Rs 3.90 lakh in his bank account and has given personal loans worth Rs 11.02 lakhs, all totalling up to Rs 14.93 lakh in movable assets. However, in immovable assets, no property has been declared under the HUF.