Telangana Polls: KCR promises IT Park for Muslim youth

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) on Thursday, November 23 vowed to set up a 50-acre Information Technology (IT) park in Rangareddy district’s Pahadishareef ‘for Muslim youth’ if voted to power for a third time. The CM, who also heads the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), was addressing a public gathering in Maheshwaram, the constituency currently held by Education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy.

“The Congress views the Muslim community primarily as its vote bank. Unlike them, the BRS government views Hindus and Muslims as its two eyes and maintains a secular outlook,” he said. KCR further said that there were no issues of law and order during the last nine years of the BRS’ rule while communal disturbances were a regular occurrence under the Congress.

KCR said in Tukkuguda of Maheshwaram constituency 52 new industries were set up under his government and Kandukur has become a development hub. He also said that the government has spent Rs 670 crore to resolve drinking water problems.

“Once the water pipeline around Outer Ring Road (ORR) is completed, drinking water issues would be resolved permanently in Maheshwaram constituency,” he said.

KCR said the BRS implemented welfare measures with the help of increased state revenue. The party had also promised that after coming to power again, it will enhance the pension amount, he said. KCR said if the Congress party comes to power in the state it will undo all the work done during the last 10 years.

KCR also spoke about the job sector in the state. “Foxconn has decided to set up its manufacturing unit in Rangareddy which will provide one lakh jobs and another two to three lakh jobs will also be added in future as the firm wants to expand the unit,” he said.