Telangana polls: I-T officials raid residence of BRS MLA Bhaskara Rao

The Income Tax Department on November 16, Thursday carried out searches at the residence of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA N Bhaskara Rao from Miryalaguda. Multiple teams of I-T officials conducted simultaneous searches in Hyderabad, Nalgonda and Miryalaguda since early morning.

At least 30 teams were reported to be carrying out searches in Miryalaguda at houses of Bhaskara Rao, his relatives, aides and those suspected to have business dealings with him. The searches followed allegations that the BRS leader kept money for distribution among voters.

The I-T officials also conducted searches at the premises of a few rice mill owners. They were checking records of financial transactions. The raids were also carried out in Nalgonda district.