Telangana polls: Holiday declared for Hyderabad educational institutions on Nov 29, 30

The Hyderabad district administration, on Tuesday, November 28, announced a two day public holiday for all the educational institutions in the district, in view of the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections. All schools, colleges and other institutions will remain closed on November 29 and 30.

Hyderabad collector Anudeep Durishetty announced the holidays: “In view of the Telangana Assembly Elections 2023, all educational institutions in Hyderabad district will remain closed on 29th and 30th Nov 2023. Regular activities resume on 1 Dec 2023.” Earlier, the Telangana government had announced November 30 as a public holiday for all the employees and workers.