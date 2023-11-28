Telangana polls: Holiday declared for Hyderabad educational institutions on Nov 29, 30

The Hyderabad district administration, on Tuesday, November 28, announced a two day public holiday for all the educational institutions in the district, in view of the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections. All schools, colleges and other institutions will remain closed on November 29 and 30.
Hyderabad collector Anudeep Durishetty announced the holidays: “In view of the Telangana Assembly Elections 2023, all educational institutions in Hyderabad district will remain closed on 29th and 30th Nov 2023. Regular activities resume on 1 Dec 2023.” Earlier, the Telangana government had announced November 30 as a public holiday for all the employees and workers.
While the Assembly elections in three other states Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh are completed, Telangana’s polling is set to be held on November 30. Campaigns in the state have come to an end on November 28 by 5 pm. The counting will be held on December 3.
The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is trying to hold the seat for the third time; the Congress is trying to come back to power; and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to create an impact in the state’s political field. Of the total 119 seats in Telangana Assembly, a party needs to win at least 60 seats to win a majority.
