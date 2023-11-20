Telangana Polls: Four promises by BJP that are yet to be fulfilled

Elections aren’t a spectator sport, they are lifelines to our democracy. It is our duty as news organisations to help you make an informed decision through factual reports, ground investigations, and hard interviews. Hundreds of readers have contributed to the Newslaundry-The News Minute Election Fund to make this possible. Click here to contribute and power our reporters.



The Union government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had made several promises to provide funds and set up institutions for the betterment of India’s youngest state, Telangana. It has been nine years since the state was formed. The state is now heading for its third Legislative Assembly election on November 30 but several of these promises have not been fulfilled. This is despite protests by civic groups and the state government led by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

TNM looks at four promises made by the Union government led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which are yet to be realised and the status of these projects.

Tribal University in Mulugu district:

The Union Cabinet on October 4, 2023 stated that it will amend the Central Tribal University Act for the establishment of Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University in Telangana’s Mulugu, a district dominated by Scheduled Tribe populace. The promise has been made several times, even in a recent public meeting by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October 2023.

After the bifurcation of United Andhra Pradesh, under the 13th Schedule of the AP Reorganisation Act 2014, the Government of India is supposed to “establish a Tribal University each in the State of Andhra Pradesh and in the State of Telangana.” While Andhra Pradesh got its university, Telangana hasn’t so far. Several protests were staged by Scheduled Tribe (ST) groups, especially in Adilabad district, accusing the Union government of negligence.

The Union Cabinet on October 4, 2023 decided to amend the Central Tribal University Act for the establishment of Sammakka Sarakka University. “The new university will not only increase access and improve the quality of higher education in the State but also promote avenues of higher education by providing instructional and research facilities in tribal art, culture and traditional knowledge systems for the benefit of the tribal population in the State. This new university will also create additional capacity and will strive to remove regional imbalances,” the Union Education Ministry said in a statement on October 5, 2023.