Telangana polls: Female voters exceed male voters for the first time

Female voters have surpassed male electors in Telangana, where Assembly elections are scheduled to be held on November 30. The electoral gender ratio, which was 998 last month and 992 on January 5 this year, has now improved to 1000.2. As per the electoral roll finalised by the Chief Electoral Officer, the state has 3,26,18,205 voters, comprising 1,62,98,418 males and 1,63,01,705 females. This is the first time that the number of female voters has exceeded male voters in the state.

A total of 2,676 voters are transgender persons. To make the elections inclusive, the Election Commission focussed on transgender voters by conducting enrolment camps for them in all districts. Meetings were also held with members of the community. The number of persons willing to identify as transgender increased from 1,952 on January 5, 2023 to 2,556 on October 4, 2023, and to 2,676 as of November 10, 2023.

The number of voters in the 18-19 age group is 9,99,667, which is 3.06% of total electors. This is also the highest number of voters to have emerged from this age group. The gender ratio in this age group has improved from 707 to 753.